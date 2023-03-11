WPL 2023

Healy hammers highest WPL score after Perry's half-century

Australian opener Alyssa Healy has smashed an unbeaten 96, the highest score of the Women's Premier League, to lead her UP Warriorz side to a crushing victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore

AAP

11 March 2023, 07:44 AM AEST

