WPL 2023

Harris sends Warriorz into play-offs, eliminates Gardner

Rapid fifties from Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath have earned UP Warriorz a WPL play-off place but knocked a raft of their Aussie teammates out of the competition

AAP

21 March 2023, 07:56 AM AEST

