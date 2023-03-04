Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Vics sink NSW to record streak with thumping 10-wicket win

NSW have slumped to their worst winless streak in their Sheffield Shield history as Victoria made it four wins on the trot to stay in the hunt for a spot in the final

AAP

4 March 2023, 05:30 PM AEST

