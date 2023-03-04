Vics sink NSW to record streak with thumping 10-wicket win

Victoria stay in the hunt as NSW claim unwanted record

Victoria's late-season charge for a spot in the Marsh Sheffield Shield's showpiece game will come down to the final round after a thumping 10-wicket win left NSW with an unwanted record.

NSW's batting folded at the Lavington Sports Ground in Albury as Victoria eased to victory inside three days.

The Blues could muster just 130 in their second innings, leaving the visitors to secure the three runs they needed to win just after tea.

Victoria slipped to third despite the victory after Queensland secured more first innings bonus points in their clash with the Redbacks at the Gabba.

Short's super streak continues with second Shield ton

Victoria will face Western Australia in Perth in the final round commencing on March 14.

"Everyone is trending upwards for us at the right time of the season," said Victoria's Will Sutherland, who has won all three matches since stepping into the Shield captaincy role.

"We have a lot to prove after last year when we lost the Shield final (in Perth), and the boys will be really hungry to turn that around."

It is a very different story for bottom side NSW, however, whose winless form has now gone for a state record 11 matches (five draws and six losses) stretching back to February last year.

NSW are certain to finish on the bottom of the table and should they not win their final match of the season against South Australia in Adelaide, it will be just the second time in their 130-year Sheffield Shield history that they've gone through a season without a victory.

QUICK SINGLE Klinger outlines blueprint to 'spark' NSW rebound

The game was very much in the balance when day three commenced, with Victoria just 61 runs in front on 6-264.

But the Vics stretched their tally to 331 for a first innings lead of 128.

Matt Short headlined the batting card, completing his century during the morning session before being dismissed for 104.

Hatcher fires up for NSW with four-wicket haul

It was a second century in as many Shield matches for Short, whose record since the mid-season break stands at 378 runs at an average of 75.6.

Short even chipped in with a couple of wickets with his off-spin returning figures of 2-11.

"Matt Short looked like he was batting on a different wicket to everyone else," Sutherland said.

"He has been in amazing form and set it up for us beautifully."

Perry claims four as Vics dominate day one in Albury

Young paceman Mitch Perry once again led the way for Victoria, picking up 4-30.

Only Chris Green defied the visitors, with his unbeaten 39 down the order ensuring that Victoria would have to bat again.

NSW were without season top-scorer Daniel Hughes who was unable to bat after retiring hurt in the first innings with a calf injury.

"We were pretty much outplayed in every facet of the game," NSW captain Kurtis Patterson said.

"(It's) really disappointing and a little bit embarrassing to be honest."