Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Vics leapfrog Bulls after cruising to victory

Queensland's batting had few answers on the final day as a dominant Victoria secured a 164-run victory at the MCG with the home side jumping to second on the ladder in the process

AAP

12 February 2023, 03:35 PM AEST

