Vics leapfrog Bulls after cruising to victory

Victoria jump up to second with big win over Bulls

Victoria have claimed a 164-run win over Queensland to leapfrog their opponents into second on the Marsh Sheffield Shield ladder.

Queensland's batting disintegrated on day four at the MCG to be dismissed for 185 just before tea in pursuit of an unlikely 351 for victory.

Left-arm spinner Jon Holland (3-24) did the key damage late in the morning session with the wickets shared among six Victorian bowlers.

Having resumed at 2-65, Queensland retained their hopes until opener Bryce Street's dismissal for 21 saw the visitors lose 4-30 before the lunch break.

Pinpoint Perry needs just one stump for brilliant run out

Middle-order batter Jack Clayton was the only other Queenslander to dig in but he was adjudged lbw to Holland for 66 to signal the beginning of the end.

Mitch Perry's classy run out with just one stump to aim at summed up Victoria's dominance across the day and continued his strong showing after the nightwatchman made a brilliant 75 in the second innings.

Fergus O'Neil, who took the first three Queensland wickets of the match, trapped debutant Liam Guthrie lbw to seal the comfortable win.

The result sees Victoria leap from fourth into second ahead of Queensland on bonus points but well short of runaway leaders Western Australia.