Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Perry stars as Vics' rout SA to firm up second spot

Career-best figures from young paceman Mitch Perry capped a statement 177-run Sheffield Shield win by Victoria over an outclassed South Australia

AAP

22 February 2023, 06:30 PM AEST

