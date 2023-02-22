Perry stars as Vics' rout SA to firm up second spot

Vics tighten grip on second with big win over Redbacks

Victoria have claimed a thumping 177-run win over South Australia inside three days to move a step closer to a spot in next month's Marsh Sheffield Shield final.

South Australia had few answers with the bat in pursuit of an unlikely 368 to win and were bowled out for 190 just after the scheduled tea break at Junction Oval on Wednesday.

Youngster Mitch Perry continued his consistent form with career-best figures of 5-64.

Strike partner Fergus O'Neill (2-3) claimed two top-order scalps but it wasn't all good news with the rookie paceman forced from the field after rolling his ankle after delivering just 3.3 overs.

South Australia's hopes were partly extinguished inside an hour at the crease after slipping to 4-27.

The only serious resistance came from Daniel Drew and Ben Manenti, who combined for a defiant 96-run stand.

Victoria skipper Will Sutherland secured the key wicket of Drew, who had scored a double century against leaders Western Australia last week, with a sharp catch taken at short mid-on by Campbell Kellaway removing the No.3 batter for 38.

Spinner Manenti, again stated his case to be considered an allrounder with a crunching 82 off just 96 balls – a second half century in as many matches – before Perry struck.

While the impact of other ongoing matches is yet to be determined, the win lifted Victoria into outright second with a further two rounds remaining.

It was a second one-sided win for Victoria in as many matches under acting skipper Sutherland.

While Perry enjoyed the spoils on the final day, the victory was set up by Matt Short's batting in both innings.

Short hit 70 on day one – the only half century for either team in the first innings – and followed that up with 119 in the second dig, his maiden Shield century.

Short's run-scoring was all the more meritorious on a challenging Junction Oval wicket where 22 wickets fell during the first four sessions of the match.

The match also marked the return of veteran international Glenn Maxwell after a three-month absence from the game with a broken leg.

Maxwell, who only returned to the game on the weekend in grade cricket, mustered just five runs and then a second-ball duck in the second innings.

Despite the heavy defeat South Australia's hopes are still intact, with the Redbacks now one win in arrears of Victoria ahead of concluding matches against Queensland and NSW.