Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

In-form Harris leads Victoria to Marsh Cup victory

Marcus Harris continued his impressive form with a career-best one-day score, and Scott Boland took three wickets as Victoria overcame Tasmania for their second win of the Marsh Cup season

AAP

26 October 2022, 10:00 PM AEST

