Victoria recover from stunning collapse to steal final over win

Victoria pull off final over escape despite McGrath heroics

Molly Strano struck two boundaries in the final over to steal a thrilling two-wicket win for Victoria despite an inspired display of death bowling from South Australia's Tahlia McGrath in Sydney.

Strano came to the crease with Victoria wobbling after losing 5-15 and still needing four runs from five balls.

But the experience of Strano shone through and she audaciously reverse swept Jemma Barsby for two boundaries in three balls to seal victory with two balls remaining.

Strano also took 3-32 as South Australia were bowled out for 205 and was named player of the match as Victoria remain unbeaten with four straight wins.

In-form opener Elyse Villani got Victoria off to a steady start by scoring 61 from 96 before being run out by a sharp throw from Courtney Webb.

Ellyse Perry struck a patient 67 from 117, her highest score of the domestic one-day season so far to move Victoria closer to their target.

Combining with Annabel Sutherland, who scored 34 in their 48-run stand, Perry appeared destined to steer Victoria to a comfortable win.

But McGrath, who had already captured the prized scalps of Sophie Molineux (4), Meg Lanning (14) and Georgia Wareham (2) continued to pile the pressure on Perry and eventually broke through with her wicket in the 48th over.

McGrath shines in defeat with four wickets and super catch

Having lost 3-6 inside three overs, Victoria was relying on its tail to finish the chase.

Megan Schutt (1-31) removed Anna Lanning for 5, before it McGrath was once again changing the game with a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Kim Garth for 5.

McGrath finished her ten over spell with figures of 4-46 but her efforts weren't quite enough as Strano completed the chase with two balls remaining.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat by Lanning, Scorpions openers Bridget Patterson and McGrath made a steady start with a 52-run opening stand before off-spinner Sophie Molineux struck the first breakthrough for Victoria, removing McGrath for 25 in the 15th over.

The pressure built on South Australia as leg-spinner Georgia Wareham removed Patterson (25) in the very next over.

Scorpions No.3 Josie Dooley top scored with 68 not out, her second consecutive unbeaten score, but was offered little support as Strano cleaned up the tail and South Australia were bowled out for 205 in 48.5 overs.

Dooley anchors Scorpions innings with crucial fifty

Adding to Strano's three scalps, fellow spinners Molineux (2-33) and Wareham (2-40) also did damage for Victoria.

Victoria's next encounter is against Tasmania on February 28, while the Scorpions will host the NSW Breakers in Adelaide on the same day.

CommBank tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia ODI & T20I Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck

1st T20: March 28, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 5.10pm AEDT

2nd T20: March 30, McLean Park, Napier, 1pm AEDT

3rd T20: April 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 1pm AEDT

1st ODI: April 4, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 9am AEDT

2nd ODI: April 7, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

3rd ODI: April 10, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo