Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Victoria wobble but set up Shield final rematch

Harris and Short lead the way in small final-day run chase as the visitors claim a seven-wicket win in Perth against the defending champs

AAP

17 March 2023, 02:24 PM AEST

