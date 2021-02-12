Lanning, Villani power Victoria to big WNCL victory

Match wrap: Vics power to big win over Breakers, again

Meg Lanning and Elyse Villani produced yet another match-winning partnership to steer Victoria to a comfortable eight-wicket win against the NSW Breakers on Friday.

The win marked Victoria’s second triumph over the Breakers this week and elevates them above Tasmania to the top of the WNCL table.

In pursuit of the Breakers’ 206, Villani (80) and Lanning (91no) combined for a 129-run stand to set-up the victory, the display coming just two days after the star duo put on a century partnership against the same opponent.

Lanning leads Vics to victory with classic knock

Lauren Cheatle (1-14 from seven overs) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (0-42 from 10) spearheaded an improved showing from a NSW bowling attack that offered the Victorian batters more resistance than on Wednesday.

But as Villani settled into the crease with the 15th WNCL half-century, and Lanning followed suit with her 16th, it was clear that the total set by the Breakers would not be enough.

Villani, who was given a life on 20 by Rachael Haynes, appeared to be cruising towards a second ton for the week before an ill-judged single by captain Lanning and a sharp throw from Lauren Smith resulted in Victoria’s opener being run out for 80.

But Villani’s dismissal didn’t rattle the Victorians. From that point, Lanning, the most accomplished chaser in the game was joined in the middle by allrounder Ellyse Perry (19 not out), the pair completing the chase inside 45 overs.

Earlier, the Breakers were bowled out by the Victorians for the second time this week as the spinners took hold at Junction Oval.

Georgia Wareham (2-34) and Sophie Molineux (1-26) both sent down their full allotment of overs to restrict the Breakers’ scoring rate, while Annabel Sutherland was chief destroyer with 3-45 from her 10 overs.

Captain Alyssa Healy, who was only able to contribute 21 on Wednesday, was striking the ball confidently from the outset and was the Breakers’ best contributor with the bat with 61.

Healy top-scores for Breakers with 65

Opening pair Healy and Haynes put on a 53-run opening partnership before Molineux bowled Haynes for 21.

The very next over Tahlia Wilson suffered the same fate, trapped in-front by Kim Garth for a duck but Healy continued to punch the ball down the ground and brought up her half-century in the 19th over with a signature six over cover.

Healy, alongside fellow international star Ashleigh Gardner (31), took the Breakers’ into a strong position at 2-116 at the 23-over mark but they both departed in quick succession to spark a collapse of 4-16 inside eight overs and shift the momentum back to Victoria.

Both playing their second matches for the Breakers, Sammy-Jo Johnson (32) and Erin Burns (27) were able to make late contributions before NSW were bowled out for 206 in the penultimate over of the innings.