Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Hughes injury adds to NSW blues against Victoria

Winless NSW struggled to post 203 before second-placed Victoria reached 1-15 at stumps on day one of their Sheffield Shield match in Albury

AAP

2 March 2023, 06:30 PM AEST

