Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

In-form Short, Harris give Vics lead against NSW

Victoria have batted through day two to build a 61-run lead over winless NSW with four first innings wickets still in hand in Albury

AAP

3 March 2023, 06:30 PM AEST

