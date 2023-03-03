In-form Short, Harris give Vics lead against NSW

Victoria bat all day to gain upper hand over NSW

Matt Short has continued his rich vein of form to help Victoria to a 61-run lead at the midway point of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against NSW in Albury.

Victoria batted with increasing confidence at Lavington Sports Ground to end the day at 6-264 in response to NSW's 203.

Short ended the day unbeaten on 81, with wicketkeeper Sam Harper on four not out.

Short's super streak continues with unbeaten 81 in Albury

Short came to the wicket with the Vics at a shaky 4-108, but struck nine boundaries in a watchful 150-ball knock.

It was the fifth time in the past seven innings that Short has passed 50 at state level.

QUICK SINGLE Pucovski to make Victorian comeback in second XI

Batting at No.6, Short shared a 92-run stand with Campbell Kellaway before the latter fell just shy of helping the Vics pass the NSW first innings total.

Former Test opener Marcus Harris built an early platform with a watchful 53 at the top of the order, while nightwatchman Mitch Perry hit 45 to ensure NSW commenced the day on the back foot.

Fast bowler Liam Hatcher picked up the wickets of Perry, Harris and Will Sutherland (18) to end with 3-80.

Veteran paceman Trent Copeland was unrelenting during a long hot day, returning 2-48 from 24 overs.

Trent Copeland gets the breakthrough for NSW with this beauty to Campbell Kellaway 💥#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/XXyo9wKdU0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 3, 2023

Starting the match in second spot on the table, Victoria slipped to third at stumps on day two after Queensland claim 1.89 bonus points in their first innings at the Gabba compared to Victoria’s 1.49.

The two sides are among four teams hoping to join likely Shield final hosts Western Australia in the season decider, with Victoria now trailing Queensland by 0.26 points.

Bottom-placed NSW need a victory to avoid the longest winless streak in the state's history.