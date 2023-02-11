Victoria in front but Queensland not down and out

Absorbing Vics-Bulls contest sets up big final day

Queensland face a massive task on the final day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria, needing a further 285 runs for victory with eight wickets in hand.

Set a target of 350 after Victoria were dismissed for 217 on the stroke of tea, Queensland were 2-65 at stumps on day three at the MCG.

Opener Bryce Street crawled to 16 off 102 balls and Jack Clayton made 34 off 73, with each batter tallying just two boundaries.

QUICK SINGLE Skipper Sutherland leads from the front to put Vics in control

Street scored just three off his first 42 balls and Clayton took only two off his first 24, but they added 50 and kept the Victorian attack at bay for almost 23 overs, giving the visitors a glimmer of hope heading into the final day.

The Queensland chase got off to a bad start with the visiting team 2-15 inside 13 overs.

Joe Burns (6) was bowled by Fergus O'Neill and Sam Truloff (7) fell lbw to Cameron McClure though replays suggested the ball might have missed leg stump.

Earlier, nightwatchman Mitchell Perry starred for Victoria with a first-class career best of 75, exceeding his previous high by one run.

He added 112 for the fifth wicket either side of lunch with Matthew Short (58) before being caught at backward point off Mark Steketee

Victoria lost 6-46 with pacemen Xavier Bartlett (4-32) and Michael Neser (2-39) and Steketee (also 2-39) the main wicket-takers.