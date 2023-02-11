Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Victoria in front but Queensland not down and out

Victoria need eight wickets and Queensland 285 runs heading into the final day of their Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG

AAP

11 February 2023, 07:00 PM AEST

