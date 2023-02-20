Perry leads Vics fightback to gain day one ascendancy

Vics take control late on wickets-heavy day one

Victoria have gained the ascendancy at stumps on day one of their crucial Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia as 15 wickets fell on a lively opening day at the Junction Oval.

The Redbacks rolled the hosts for 169 by tea despite Matt Short's counter-attacking half-century, but immediately lost any advantage they had gained as Mitch Perry (3-28) ripped through the SA top-order.

Fergus O'Neill (1-17) and Jon Holland (1-14) also chipped in to reduce the visitors to 5-75 at the close of play, still trailing Victoria's first innings by 94 runs.

Sutherland snares a stretching dive at third slip

Both centurions from their upset win over ladder-leaders Western Australia last week managed starts but couldn't capitalise, with Daniel Drew chopping on to O'Neill for 14 and Nathan McSweeney edging behind off Perry for 23.

Earlier, an aggressive Short carried on from his maiden century for Victoria in the Marsh Cup against Queensland last Tuesday to save the state from a disastrous first innings tally.

Short continues hot streak with aggressive 70

On a challenging Junction Oval wicket, Victoria were bowled out within two sessions in a match between the second and third-placed teams on the Shield ladder.

Short cracked 70 in just less than a session in a 69-ball knock that included 10 boundaries.

He was caught behind by Harry Matthias off Ben Manenti in debutant keeper's maiden first-class catch, after he'd been flown in from Adelaide on match morning to replace the ill Harry Nielsen.

Straight into it for @WestEndRedbacks debutant Harry Matthias! Only arrived at the ground about 11.15am today and took over the keeping duties at the first drinks break #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/vmfhKzal0D — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 20, 2023

Matthias only arrived at the ground 45 minutes after play had begun, replacing 12th man Thomas Kelly behind the stumps at drinks after the batter had filled in with the gloves for the first hour of play.

Returning star Glenn Maxwell made just five, adjudged lbw off the bowling of Jordan Buckingham (2-38).

Maxwell falls cheaply in first Shield innings in 1218 days

Pace bowler Wes Agar starred for the Redbacks, with openers Travis Dean (34) and Marcus Harris (15) among his scalps for a return of 5-54.

Victoria won the toss and chose to bat on a wicket that is extremely green in some areas and worn in others.

Agar runs through Vics with five-for

Both teams are coming off Shield wins last week and the winner of this encounter will strengthen their grip on second place with two rounds remaining.