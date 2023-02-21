Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Short stands tall to dent Redbacks' Shield hopes

A sparkling breakthrough Sheffield Shield century lifted Matt Short among the summer's leading run-getters and gave Victoria a huge lead over South Australia

AAP

21 February 2023, 06:30 PM AEST

