Short stands tall to dent Redbacks' Shield hopes

Victoria ram home advantage as runs flow on day two

Matt Short scored his maiden Marsh Sheffield Shield century in stunning fashion to put Victoria in a strong position at the midway point of their match against South Australia in Melbourne.

A low-scoring contest was turned on its head as Short mastered the tricky Junction Oval pitch to score 119 – a tally nearly three times better than any other batter in the match.

In fact, when he was dismissed to a stunning boundary catch at fine leg, 36.5 per cent of the total runs for both sides in the match after also hitting a 69-ball 70 on day one.

Short's sensational summer goes on with maiden Shield ton

The century continues a rich vein of form for Short, who broke through for his first 50-over century last week, more than seven years after his senior debut.

The Vics ended the day at 8-285, a massive 340-run lead that seemed highly improbable just 24 hours earlier.

O'Neill's beauty first ball gets Vics underway on day two

South Australia's lower order capitulated earlier in the day. Having resumed at 5-75, they were dismissed for 114 to concede a 55-run first innings deficit.

Short played a major role in building that advantage, with his 70 off 69 balls on day one more than double the next best for either side in the first innings.

In the second innings, he punched 15 boundaries and a six in his 135-ball knock of 119, and it took some fancy footwork to dismiss the Vics' No.5, with Jordan Buckingham taking a juggling catch on the boundary rope.

Short undone by Buckingham's boundary brilliance

Short's wicket earned Spencer Johnson a five-wicket haul, with the debutant paceman returning figures of 5-72.

Batting seemed much simpler during the latter two sessions of the day, highlighted by an 82-run stand – easily the largest in the match – for the seventh wicket between Short and Will Sutherland (43).

Johnson caps first-class debut with five-wicket haul

The news wasn't so good for returning short-form star Glenn Maxwell, who was clean bowled second ball after playing an expansive drive off Wes Agar.

Maxwell only managed five in the first innings too, adjudged lbw to Buckingham.

Carder's classic hands Johnson his first Shield wicket

Earlier, in his first game back after suffering a broken leg, Maxwell left the field during SA's innings after being struck on a wrist by a ball when fielding at slip.