Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

BBL star Silk transfers form to Marsh Cup win

Jordan Silk led the way as Tasmania claimed a convincing victory over an experienced Victorian side in Melbourne

Louis Cameron at Junction Oval

10 March 2021, 05:41 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

