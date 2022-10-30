Tasmania with slight upper hand despite Vic debutant's ton

Tassie batters keep Vics at bay after Chandrasinghe ton

Tasmania have advanced to 2-187 at stumps on day two against Victoria to take an ever-so-slight advantage in their Sheffield Shield clash at Blundstone Arena.

Opener Tim Ward's unbeaten 76 helped trim the Tigers' deficit to 164 on Sunday after Victoria declared early in the middle session on 7-351.

Ward and Caleb Jewell (53) looked largely untroubled in putting on 118 for the first wicket either side of tea.

It took a moment of batting misjudgement for the visitors to finally strike when Jewell was bowled by Cameron McClure, shouldering arms to a ball that angled in to the left-hander.

Chandrasinghe compiles patient debut century

Ward and Jake Doran then added a further 68 for the second wicket before their partnership ended shortly before stumps when spinner Matt Short got one through Doran's forward defensive gate.

The star of the day however was Victorian No.3 Ashley Chandrasinghe, who compiled a composed and classy 119 not out on debut.

The Tigers' quality seam attack had no answers for the 20-year-old, who never looked fazed and has rightly been spoken about as a future Test star.

He began cautiously on the first day in tandem with captain Peter Handscomb before working his way through the gears on day two.

The left-hander struck a glorious straight drive just before lunch to bring up his three figures, one of 13 boundaries for his innings.

Textbook drive sees Chandrasinghe reach debut ton

Chandrasinghe faced a mammoth 333 balls across almost 105 overs at the crease in a telling sign of the young players' patience and concentration.

While it was his first century at Sheffield Shield level, Chandrasinghe is no stranger to reaching the milestone, compiling five in Darwin throughout the winter, as well as a second XI ton against NSW earlier this month.

Earlier, Handscomb was dismissed for 95 on day one, giving him 518 runs for the season at 172.66 and further pressing his claims for an international recall.

Veteran Peter Siddle (3-61 off 30 overs) was the pick of the home side's bowlers.