Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Tasmania with slight upper hand despite Vic debutant's ton

Victoria have struck late on day two but Tim Ward has kept the visitors attack toiling as Tasmania reached 2-187 at stumps in their Sheffield Shield clash

AAP & cricket.com.au

30 October 2022, 07:00 PM AEST

