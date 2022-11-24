Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Vics’ batting woes continue as Tassie take advantage

Tasmania’s seamers ran through Victoria's top order on day one of their Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG

Jack Paynter at the MCG

24 November 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

