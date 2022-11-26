Vics remain in contest as debutant leads fightback

Elliott, Holland rearguard gives Vics a sniff at MCG

Victoria's next generation of young talent have staged a remarkable fightback to remain in the hunt for an unlikely victory on the final day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania at the MCG.

Son-of-a-gun Sam Elliott compiled a composed 80 not out on first-class debut and veteran tweaker Jon Holland and Sam Harper each hit half centuries as the Vics set Tasmania 238 to win.

And the hosts were well in the contest when Will Sutherland (2-28) dismissed the dangerous Matthew Wade for 35 as Tasmania slipped to 3-63, with openers Caleb Jewell (6) and Tim Ward (20) also falling cheaply.

Jordan Silk (36) and Ben McDermott steadied the ship with a 77-run stand for the fourth wicket before Holland again breathed life back into the contest with his first wicket of the match, removing the Tassie skipper late in the day.

McDermott (46no) and Jake Doran (5no) saw Tasmania safely to 4-151 at stumps, setting up a fascinating final day with the visitors still requiring 87 runs to win and Victoria six wickets to open their Shield account for 2022-23.

Picked for his fast-bowling credentials, Elliott, who was presented his Victorian cap by father and state legend Matthew on day one, proved he is no mug with the bat either as he and Harper put Tasmania's experienced bowling attack under pressure for the first time in the match.

The Tigers lost evergreen seamer Peter Siddle before the first ball of day three after he injured his ankle during the warm-up, with fellow veteran Jackson Bird – who was near unplayable across the opening two days – lacking the same penetration as he was forced to shoulder most of the workload.

With the hosts resuming day three at 7-162 with a lead of 63 runs, Tasmania would have had hopes of wrapping up their second win of the season by the lunch break.

But Elliott, who claimed three wickets in the first innings, had other ideas as he channelled his dad's elegance at the crease, adding another half century to go with his three in Victorian Premier Cricket.

The 22-year-old right-hander struck eight boundaries in a knock of great importance for his side, as he and Harper put on 84 runs for the eighth wicket, allowing Victoria to recover from the brink of defeat to a fighting chance of salvaging a result.

The Victorian wicketkeeper's 94-ball 57 took him to 263 runs for the Shield season, which at the halfway mark of the summer, is already his best return in any of his eight seasons of first-class cricket.

It allowed Holland to come out and free his arms for the outset, smacking his first two balls from Webster straight back past the Tassie allrounder to the rope at the Shane Warne Stand end.

The 35-year-old, who had only passed 50 once in his 14-year career until today, continued to swing hard for the duration of his 50-ball stay, launching Jarrod Freeman into the seats of the same stand not long after he had crushed Webster for three consecutive fours.

He progressed to just his second half century in any format with two powerful strikes down the ground off Bird, whose 4-54 in the second innings took him to sensational match figures of 8-67.

Holland equalled his career best score of 55 when he feathered an inside edge through to wicketkeeper Jake Doran off the bowling of Nathan Ellis (2-100), telling cricket.com.au after play he couldn't recall ever hitting the ball as clean as he did today.

"To give ourselves an opportunity to set them a target and have an opportunity to get 10 wickets, if you had’ve said we were going to be here at the end of the day … I would have taken it," he said.

"I thought with the new ball so close … the best opportunity to get runs was before that came so I just said to Sammy (Elliott) I'm going to have a go and it came off today.

"I wouldn't say I've been hitting a lot of balls, but I've done a little bit of work with (assistant coach) Ben Rohrer and it seems to be paying off."

Elliott was then left stranded 20 short of a century on debut with No.11 Cameron McClure failing to get off the mark as Victoria were bowled out just after lunch for 336.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the hosts after they were skittled for 121 on the opening day as Tasmania took a 99-run lead into the second innings, and at 4-77 late on day two still 22 runs behind they looked destined for their second straight defeat until Elliott and Harper intervened.