Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Tassie eye victory after Webster's stunner

A rampaging Nic Maddinson was stopped in his tracks by an outstrecthed Beau Webster, whose stunning slips catch has set the Tigers up to seal victory on day three

Jack Paynter at the MCG

25 November 2022, 06:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

