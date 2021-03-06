Tigers inch ahead in tight tussle at the G

Bowlers dominate again on day two in Melbourne

Tasmania have withstood some fiery pace bowling from James Pattinson to be 2-64 at stumps on day two of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria at the MCG.

The Vics were all out for 199 at tea on Saturday, in reply to the Tigers' first-innings total of 188, and had the visitors in trouble early in their second dig at 2-47.

But on a pitch that has offered bowlers plenty, Mac Wright (30no) and Caleb Jewell (3no) were able to see off a late spell by a fired-up Pattinson to set up an intriguing third day of the delicately poised contest.

Pattinson (1-15 from nine overs) got the early breakthrough, trapping Jordan Silk (6) in front with the score 1-9, then Will Sutherland had Charlie Wakim (23) caught by Peter Handscomb at second slip.

Earlier, Handscomb anchored the Vics' innings with a gritty 73 before he departed late in the morning session when Nathan Ellis produced a superb ball that nipped back, took the glove and was caught behind by Jake Doran.

Jackson Bird (4-43 from 22.5 overs) and Jarrod Freeman (3-39 from 17) did the damage for Tasmania.

Sutherland was the unbeaten batsman for Victoria with his first-class top score of 34.

The Tigers, who lost captain Tim Paine to illness before the start of the match, suffered more injury drama early on Saturday when Peter Siddle copped a blow to his left thumb.

The quick, who broke the same thumb playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the recent BBL season, left the ground for treatment but was able to return to the attack.