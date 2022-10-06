WNCL 2022-23

Super Sophies lead Vics to win over reigning champs

Sophie Molineux hit her first WNCL ton before Sophie Day claimed a five-wicket haul as Victoria defeated Tasmania

Laura Jolly at Junction Oval

6 October 2022, 05:28 PM AEST

