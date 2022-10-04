Carey slams unbeaten ton as Tassie outgun Victoria

Carey ton helps Tigers down Vics in high scoring encounter

Nicola Carey has hit a match-winning hundred to outshine Annabel Sutherland’s own century, as reigning domestic one-day champions Tasmania got their season off to a winning start against Victoria.

Sutherland’s second century in three innings was not enough for the hosts, with Carey’s unbeaten 101 leading the reigning champions to a five-wicket win at Junction Oval.

Tasmania were the last team to begin their Women’s National Cricket League campaign after having the bye in round one, but there was little rust in their batting unit who chased down Victoria's 8-279 with 13 balls to spare.

Carey chases down Victoria with third WNCL hundred

Australia allrounder Carey led the way with an 83-ball 101; she had passed fifty off 44 balls before hitting the accelerator, raising the bat for her century off 81 deliveries with Tasmania just five runs shy of victory.

Her unbeaten innings carried on the strong foundation laid by her captain and opener Elyse Villani (71 off 95), who put on 95 runs for the first wicket alongside debutant Rachel Trenaman, before left-arm spinner Sophie Day finally found the first breakthrough, removing former NSW opener Trenaman for 40.

Victoria captain Sophie Molineux was unafraid to roll through her bowling options, utilising nine inside the first 23 overs as she searched for a way to make inroads into the strong Tasmania batting line-up.

Villani passed fifty, riding her luck through a dropped catch and close lbw shout, before she holed out to Sutherland in the deep off the bowling of Kim Garth in the 31st over.

Carey kept the required run rate around a run-a-ball for Tasmania, despite losing Heather Graham for eight to a brash shot off the bowling of Sutherland, aided by a 38-ball 34 from Naomi Stalenberg.

Sutherland strokes superb one-day century

Ellyse Perry bowled six overs for figures of 0-29, continuing her comeback from the back injury that restricted her to playing as a batter only for six months.

Earlier, Sutherland struck her second century in three innings, anchoring the Victoria innings with a superb 111 from 114 deliveries.

The 20-year-old arrived in the middle under pressure with Victoria 2-12, and with opener Makinley Blows and Aussie superstar Perry already dismissed, the latter dismissed in unusual circumstances, bowled after leaving a delivery from Heather Graham (4-69).

QUICK SINGLE Fixtures set for women's T20 World Cup defence

The situation became tricker when captain Sophie Molineux chipped a simple return catch to Molly Strano to leave Victoria 3-53, but Sutherland’s maturity and composure shone through as she formed a 109-run partnership with Nicole Faltum.

Sutherland’s innings was a perfect blend of class and power, as she found the boundary 11 times and cleared it once on her way to her second WNCL century.

Faltum was the ideal foil for Sutherland, scoring an 83-ball 61, while Sutherland was eventually dismissed for the first time this domestic one-day season in the 48th over, becoming Graham’s third wicket.

Kim Garth (29 off 30) and Tess Flintoff (22no from 11) then produced a late flourish for Victoria, who added 60 runs from the final five overs to finish on 8-279.

Victoria and Tasmania will meet again on Thursday at the same venue.