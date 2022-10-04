WNCL 2022-23

Carey slams unbeaten ton as Tassie outgun Victoria

Annabel Sutherland hit a superb 111, but it was not enough for Victoria has Nicola Carey sealed victory for Tasmania with a century of her own

Laura Jolly at Junction Oval

4 October 2022, 05:21 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo