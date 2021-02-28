In-form Villani takes Victoria to top of the table

An Elyse Villani masterclass has powered Victoria to a five-wicket victory in their top-of-the-table 50-over clash against Tasmania in Hobart.

Villani's unbeaten 133, her second century in five innings, saw the ladder-leading Victorians reach their target of 256 with 11 balls to spare.

The right-hander, who is averaging 140 this season but was overlooked last week for Australian selection for their upcoming tour of New Zealand, anchored the tricky chase at Blundstone Arena after Tasmania earlier posted 9-255.

In five WNCL innings so far this season, Villani has posted scores of 135no, 80, 11, 61 and 133no.

But with Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy seemingly locked in to open against the White Ferns and Beth Mooney and Sophie Molineux - who open at domestic level - also regulars in the Australian side, there was no room for Villani in the 17-player squad to tour NZ.

On Sunday, Villani shared a 35-run opening stand with Molineux (17), then weathered a tricky period when left-arm spinner Sam Bates (4-32) removed Molineux and captain Meg Lanning (0) in the space of three deliveries.

The arrival of the unflappable Ellyse Perry to the crease steadied the Victorian chase, with Villani bringing up a 59-ball half-century before Perry raised the bat for a fifty of her own.

Mixing composure with aggression, Villani's seventh WNCL century came at a run a ball.

Victoria were seemingly cruising towards their target but there was a late twist; the 161-run third-wicket partnership was broken when Perry (69) played an uncharacteristically lose shot to the bowling of Bates, picking out Meg Phillips at long on.

Annabel Sutherland (15) and Georgia Wareham (0) were then dismissed in the space of three balls, leaving Victoria needing 29 from 40 deliveries, but Villani's experienced hand steered her side home in the penultimate over, finishing unbeaten on 133 from 123 deliveries.

Earlier, half-centuries to Sasha Moloney (69), Heather Graham (59) and Naomi Stalenberg (63no) helped Tasmania to 9-255, but a middle-order collapse stymied their push for a higher total.

After Victoria speedstar Tayla Vlaeminck removed Rachel Priest for naught, Moloney shared key stands with Nicola Carey (33), Graham and Stalenberg.

However, her dismissal to Molly Strano (4-46) in the 42nd over triggered a collapse, with Tasmania losing 4-4 to find themselves 7-207.

Stalenberg accelerates for quickfire fifty to lift Tasmania

A late burst from Stalenberg added crucial runs, with her 63 coming from just 50 deliveries.

Victoria remain unbeaten after five matches and will look to continue that run against Queensland at Junction Oval on Friday, in what will be their final match before their six Australian squad members depart.

Tasmania will host Queensland on Friday in what looms as a pivotal match for their hopes of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the final on March 27.