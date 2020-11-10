Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Rising star Inglis saves WA as game heads for a draw

Wicketkeeper-batsman turns a potential first-innings deficit for WA into a lead in match against Victoria

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

10 November 2020, 07:35 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo