Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Handscomb bats all day as Victoria pile on the runs

Peter Handscomb and Marcus Harris both hit centuries as Victoria reduced the deficit of WA's first innings 466 to just 20 by stumps on day three

Jack Paynter at the CitiPower Centre

19 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

