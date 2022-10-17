Vics' spinners fight back after WA openers dominate

Bancroft, Whiteman put WA in control against Vics

Victoria's hopes of a spin-friendly track to blunt Western Australia's fearsome pace quartet may be coming to fruition as their three-pronged spin attack pulled them back into last season's Marsh Sheffield Shield final rematch late on day one.

Wickets in the last hour of the day to off-spinners Matt Short and Todd Murphy, along with seamer Mitchell Perry, breathed some life into an otherwise batter dominated first two-and-a-half sessions as WA missed a chance to grind Victoria out of the contest.

Former Sri Lankan first-class representative Ruwantha Kellapotha capped a dream return to top-level cricket almost a decade after his last match with the wicket of centurion Cameron Bancroft after tea to kickstart Victoria's resurgence.

Bancroft had breezed to his 20th first-class hundred, and his second against Victoria in as many matches after his 141 in last summer's final, barely looking troubled until he ran past a Kellapotha leg-break and was stumped by Sam Harper for an even 100.

The 31-year-old leg-spinner originally from the central Sri Lankan city of Kandy played 20 first-class games between 2011-2013 but said it was a surprise to get a phone call from Victorian coach Chris Rogers last week telling him he would return to the top level after such a long break.

"It's a wonderful feeling for me after 10 years playing first-class cricket (again)," he said after collecting 1-78 from 21 overs on the opening day.

"When I decided to come back to Premier Cricket, I know what I have and my ability so I trust myself.

"They had a very good side as the defending champions, so it was pretty challenging … but I always back myself."

The wicket of Bancroft signalled an incredible first-class comeback for Kellapotha who plied his trade for eight seasons in suburban club cricket in Melbourne's southeast before stepping up to Premier Cricket with Casey-South Melbourne last summer.

He was the competition's leading wicket-taker last season and was quickly ushered into the state set-up, playing two second XI matches across the summer.

In a touching moment before play, he was presented his cap by former Victorian player Will Carr, who coached Kellapotha at Berwick in the Dandenong District Cricket Association before the two reunited again at Casey-South Melbourne last season.

After WA captain Sam Whiteman won the toss at the CitiPower Centre and had no hesitation in batting first, he and Bancroft channelled last summer's final against Victoria by putting 146 for the first wicket.

That came after their opening partnership of 188 in the season decider in March, with the WA pairing having little trouble against Victoria's inexperienced bowling line-up without Test representatives Scott Boland and Jon Holland.

Boland, whose workloads are being managed ahead of the five Test summer against the West Indies and South Africa, was rested, and Holland injured his calf while batting during last week's season opening draw with South Australia.

It handed a recall to emerging off-spinner Todd Murphy and a Sheffield Shield debut to Kellapotha, with young quick Cameron McClure taking the place of last week's debutant Fergus O'Neill.

WA also rung the changes, with pace ace Jhye Richardson selected for his first red-ball match since last year's second Ashes Test in place of Matt Kelly, while young batter Sam Fanning was omitted for left-arm wrist spinning allrounder D'Arcy Short.

Bancroft and Whiteman looked at ease with Victoria's quicks finding little movement with the new ball on a docile wicket that was also used during two T20 World Cup warm-up matches at the CitiPower Centre last week.

The pair cruised to 0-107 at lunch, pouncing on anything overpitched, while Whiteman deployed the sweep as frequently as possible against the off spin of Murphy.

But just as the pair looked to have settled in for the day, a moment of brilliance by wicketkeeper Harper broke the partnership on as he dived full length to his right to reel in a Will Sutherland (1-42) delivery that Whiteman (82) had clipped fine off his pads.

That would be the only success until tea as the visitors reached 1-200 with Wyllie – elevated to No.3 in the absence of Fanning – kept WA on track.

Wyllie showcased a different side of himself to his maiden century last week against NSW where he rescued his side following a top-order collapse, this time going on the attack against Murphy (1-70) with a variety of sweeps, reverse sweeps and a towering six over long-on.

But his innings came to an end somewhat controversially on 49, adjudged to have spooned a return catch back to Short (1-13) that perhaps on closer inspection of the replays – of which the umpires are without in the Sheffield Shield – may have hit the bat and the pitch simultaneously.

It sparked a quick run of wickets for the hosts with a leading edge from the bat of Josh Philippe (5) offering a simple return catch to Murphy and Perry (1-38) trapping Aaron Hardie on the crease to have him out lbw for seven.

But although WA lost 3-18 to slip to 5-290 at stumps, they still remain in the box seat heading into day two with reigning Laurie Sawle Medallist Hilton Cartwright unbeaten on 39 and Short still to come.

"We'd probably like to be a couple of wickets less for a similar score," Bancroft said after stumps.

"The wicket was a little bit placid; it certainly didn't have as much sideways movement.

"There was a little bit of swing early but with the dryness of the wicket, we expected spin to play a role which brings about a bit of a challenge.

"But the dryness obviously brings reverse swing into the game so it's going to be a lot harder for new batters to come out and get started."