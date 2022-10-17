Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Vics' spinners fight back after WA openers dominate

A century to Cameron Bancroft in a 146-run opening stand with Sam Whiteman put WA in the box seat before Victoria clawed their way back with four final session wickets

Jack Paynter at the CitiPower Centre

17 October 2022, 07:03 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo