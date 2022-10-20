Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Murphy gives WA a scare on record-breaking day

Young offie Todd Murphy gave Victoria brief hope of forcing a result after Peter Handscomb's double century in a record fifth-wicket stand with Sam Harper

Jack Paynter at Junction Oval

20 October 2022, 06:39 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo