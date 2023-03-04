Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA lock in home final with three-day demolition of Tigers

Not even a superb century by Caleb Jewell could stop WA from recording a thumping victory inside three days to secure hosting rights of this season's Sheffield Shield final

AAP

4 March 2023, 09:30 PM AEST

