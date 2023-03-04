WA lock in home final with three-day demolition of Tigers

WA cement top spot with thumping nine-wicket win

Western Australia have locked up first place in the Marsh Sheffield Shield standings for the second consecutive season and will host another final at the WACA after defeating Tasmania by nine wickets.

WA needed 16.3 overs to reach their 80-run victory target and wrap up the match just before stumps on day three.

Cameron Bancroft finished unbeaten on 30, with fellow opener Sam Whiteman contributing 31.

Stobo's seven-wicket match in super all-round performance

The result ends Tasmania's slim hopes with the Tigers now two wins adrift of second-placed Queensland.

Only the Bulls and Victoria can challenge WA in the final with just 0.36 points separating the two sides in second and third heading into the last round of the regular season on March 14.

Caleb Jewell ensured Tasmania put up a fight in Perth with the opener impressing with 121 for his second century of the season.

Jewell's sensational ton gives a Tigers fighting chance

Jewell combined with Mac Wright (59) for a 124-run stand for the third wicket but there was minimal support with the Tigers eventually dismissed for 236.

Charlie Stobo ended Jewell's knock and ended with his side's best figures (4-57), while Joel Paris picked up 3-47.

Stobo sends Jewell's stump cartwheeling to end fine knock

Western Australia completed the double last season and, having already qualified for Wednesday's Marsh One-Day Cup final, are chasing a rare double clean sweep of the domestic titles.