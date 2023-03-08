Western Australia thump Redbacks to go back-to-back

WA blitz SA to clinch 16th one-day title after Inglis fireworks

Josh Inglis has warmed up for a potential return to the Australian side with a maiden List A century in Western Australia's record-breaking thumping of South Australia to claim back-to-back Marsh One-Day Cup titles.

Promoted to the top of the order with D'Arcy Short omitted from WA's star-studded side, Inglis blasted 138 as the state won an unprecedented 16th domestic one-day crown in the 54th edition of the tournament by 181 runs.

Inglis peels off maiden List A century in Marsh Cup final

South Australia will be left to rue a horror fielding effort with Inglis dropped twice in his 110-ball knock and No.3 Cameron Bancroft once in his 90 from 112 deliveries.

The Redbacks got off to the perfect start after electing to bowl first at the WACA Ground with Nathan McAndrew taking a terrific diving catch off speedster Spencer Johnson to remove the 2022-23 Marsh Cup Player of the Series Josh Philippe (2) in the first over.

From then on it was one-way traffic for the rest of the innings with Mitch Marsh also blasting a 27-ball fifty – the fastest half-century in a domestic one-day final – to lift the hosts to 7-387 to equal their state record 50-over score.

Inglis was on 26 from 42 balls with WA travelling along at less than four runs per over (1-55 in the 14th over) when he pulled Ben Manenti in the air to deep mid-wicket only for Henry Hunt to grass the chance.

It proved to be a pivotal moment, with the right-hander needing just another 45 balls to bring up his first hundred in the fifty over format.

The 28-year-old was given another life on 118 when Redbacks captain Jake Lehmann spilled a simple chance at mid-off, and when he was on 123 replays appeared to show him glove Johnson through to the keeper, but it was given not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter brought out his full array of stroke play in a dazzling display of power hitting and finesse, with his trademark reverse scoop for six deployed against quick Nathan McAndrew after he reached the three-figure milestone.

It's a knock certain to push his chances of a return to the ODI side with Inglis to fly out tomorrow to join the Australian squad in India for a three-match series after the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test.

Inglis – who also scored a century in the Marsh Sheffield Shield last month against Tasmania – was understood to have been on standby for that tour should Australia have required another batter between the second and third Test.

He smashed 14 boundaries and five sixes, featuring in a record 227-run partnership with Bancroft that was the highest for any wicket in a Marsh Cup final.

Inglis' knock was also the highest individual score in a domestic one-day final, beating the 135no from Michael Bevan in 2001 when NSW beat WA.

Bancroft was dropped on 51 when Henry Thornton let a powerful off-drive burst through his hands and through to the boundary.

His third one-day half-century for the season takes him past 1500 runs at 60 in 2022-23 to continue an outstanding summer across all three formats.

Marsh – who will join teammates Inglis, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar in India for the ODIs – continued to demoralise the visitors as he peeled off the fastest fifty in a Marsh Cup final from 27-balls with two towering sixes down the ground.

The 31-year-old cleared the rope five times, finishing with 56 from 30 balls in his third game back from ankle surgery that also included a century in last week's Shield match.

Marsh belts fastest one-day cup final fifty

Aaron Hardie (23no off nine) and Ashton Agar (26 off 15) threatened to push the total over 400 in the death overs with five sixes between them.

Nathan McAndrew copped the harshest punishment, finishing with figures of 0-99 off nine overs. Johnson (1-47) and Wes Agar (2-56) had respectable returns in what was otherwise a tough 50 overs in the field for the visitors.

Redbacks one-day debutant Kelvin Smith (44 off 34) – a late call up to replace Jake Carder who injured his hamstring in the warm up – and Henry Hunt (50 off 55) kept South Australia ahead of the rate early on as the put on 84 for the first wicket.

But it proved to be a procession once they both departed with the Redbacks losing 5-27 to slump from 1-102 to 6-127.

Move over dad! Billie Turner's shenanigans steal the show

Agar (5-64) and veteran Andrew Tye (3-34) did the damage, with the highest ever total in a Marsh Cup too much for South Australia to overhaul, eventually bowled out for 206 in the 32nd over after McAndrew's 26-ball 42 provided brief respite.

It's a win the keeps alive WA hopes for rare consecutive sweeps of the three domestic men's competitions after they won back-to-back BBL titles last month and secured hosting rights of another Marsh Sheffield Shield final in a fortnight's time.