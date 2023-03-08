Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Western Australia thump Redbacks to go back-to-back

Josh Inglis has blasted the highest individual score and Mitch Marsh the fastest fifty in a Marsh Cup final as WA crushed SA in the Marsh Cup final

Jack Paynter at the WACA Ground, Perth

8 March 2023, 10:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

