Beaumont sounds Ashes warning with double century

Tammy Beaumont has sounded an Ashes warning in the lead-up to next week’s Trent Bridge Test, scoring a brilliant double century as England reached as mammoth 7-611 on day two of their warm-up match against Australia A in Derby.

Beaumont was rarely troubled on her way to 201 from 238 deliveries, with the experienced England opener promptly retiring after reaching the milestone.

QUICK SINGLE Garth pushes Test case but England A on top in Leicester

As Australia’s senior attack toiled away in the Leicester sun one hour down the road, England’s star batters enjoyed valuable time in the middle in the lead-up to the Ashes Test in Nottingham.

While Beaumont shone brightest, skipper Heather Knight (72), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (76), Sophia Dunkley (84) and Amy Jones (88) also cashed in.

Beaumont and Knight resumed on 65 and 26 respectively with England 1-101 in response to Australia A’s 221 all out.

The right-handers kept the pressure on the Australia A attack, setting a cracking pace as 85 runs came off the first 15 overs of the day.

Lauren Cheatle celebrates the wicket of Alice Capsey // Getty

Beaumont’s hundred came off 116 deliveries, before Kate Peterson finally found a way to break the 170-run stand, bowling Knight on 72.

Sciver-Brunt picked up where her skipper left off as England passed Australia A’s first-innings total with eight wickets in hand; the powerful allrounder’s half-century coming from just 59 deliveries.

Leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington found a way through her defences, bowling the English vice-captain for 76 off 78, but there was simply no stopping Beaumont, who called time on her own innings after bringing up a double century that featured 31 fours and a six.

The aggressive middle-order pairing of Dunkley and Alice Capsey looked to continue the trend; the latter was caught behind off the bowling of Cheatle for nine, but Dunkley was superb with 84 and Jones joined in the runs fest with a 40-ball half-century before ultimately falling on 88.

England finished the day holding a lead of 390 runs and with Test hopeful Danielle Gibson unbeaten on 35 alongside Sophie Ecclestone on 23.

With the result of the warm-up immaterial, the hosts are likely to continue batting for as long as possible on day three to give the remainder of their line-up valuable time in the middle.

Cheatle was the pick of the Australia A attack, taking 2-73 from her 19 overs.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)