England v Australia A - Women

Beaumont sounds Ashes warning with double century

Veteran opener leads the way with a magnificent 201 as England's star batters pile on the runs against Australia A in Derby

Laura Jolly in Leicester

17 June 2023, 04:37 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo