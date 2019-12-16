India v West Indies ODIs - Men's

Windies down India courtesy of twin tons

Hope and Hetmyer star for the tourists in Chennai as they take a one-nil lead in ODI series

AAP

16 December 2019, 09:52 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo