ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Ice cool Matthews ends Ireland's T20 World Cup hopes

An unbeaten half-century by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has knocked Ireland out of the T20 World Cup while keeping her own side's semi-finals hopes alive

PA

18 February 2023, 08:47 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo