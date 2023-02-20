Windies' win sends England through to World Cup semis

England's passage to the semi-finals of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup is now guaranteed after the West Indies edged out Pakistan by just three runs in an exciting ending at Paarl.

Heather Knight's side made it three wins from as many matches in South Africa after an 11-run triumph over India on Sunday, taking a massive stride towards topping their group.

Defending champions Australia have also already booked their place in the semis after going through their group matches unbeaten.

Aussies 'ecstatic' at middle-order form as semis await

England are now assured of at least a top-two spot after Pakistan failed to overhaul the Windies' 6-116, finishing on 5-113 after a leg bye from the final delivery when a six was needed for a win.

Pakistan now need to beat England when the two teams meet in the final group game on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

England, meanwhile, can make sure of top spot with a win at Cape Town.

Skipper Hayley Matthews was the West Indies standout, scoring 20 as an opener before helping restrict Pakistan by taking 2-14 off her four overs.

Pakistan needed an unlikely 18 runs off the final over, but three boundaries from Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana soon reduced their equation to five off the last two balls, with quick Shamilia Connell having to hold her nerve at the death to eke out the win.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v Group 2 runner-up, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Group 2 winner v Group 1 runner-up, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)