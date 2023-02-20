ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Windies' win sends England through to World Cup semis

Pakistan fall short in the final over against the women from the Caribbean, meaning they will now need to beat England to find their way into the final four in South Africa

PA

20 February 2023, 07:40 AM AEST

