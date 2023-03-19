South Africa v West Indies ODIs – Men

Hope century helps Windies to win despite Bavuma's best

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma's career-best 144 goes in vain as the Shai Hope led West Indies side take a 1-0 series lead

Reuters

19 March 2023, 08:19 AM AEST

