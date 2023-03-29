South Africa v West Indies T20s – Men

Joseph five curbs Proteas chase as Windies win series

South Africa's run chase fell short as Alzarri Joseph's five-wicket haul helped the West Indies clinch their T20 series in another high-scoring contest

Reuters

29 March 2023, 11:33 AM AEST

