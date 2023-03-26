South Africa v West Indies T20s – Men

Powell helps Windies upset Proteas in rain-shortened T20

The West Indies skipper smashed 43 off just 18 balls to steer his side home at Centurion

Reuters

26 March 2023, 07:25 AM AEST

