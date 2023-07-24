Fast-scoring India push hard for victory in Trinidad

West Indies have batted twice in the same day, with fast-scoring India declaring in-between to pile on the pressure in the second Test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The hosts proceeded carefully to reach stumps on the fourth day at 2-76 after 32 overs.

With eight second-innings wickets left, the hosts need another 289 runs on Monday as they chase an imposing target of 365.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who hauled in 12 wickets in the one-sided Dominica opener, is looking dangerous again with 2-33.

West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24no) and Jermaine Blackwood (20no) are still at the crease.

Ravichandran Ashwin removes Kraigg Brathwaite before stumps on day four// Getty

Only three overs were bowled in Sunday's afternoon session because of the weather, and with more rain forecast for Monday, India had hoped to close in on another win to sweep the two-match series.

West Indies, though, proved hard to remove, with Chanderpaul having already faced 98 balls.

The hosts had resumed on Sunday at 5-229 in their first innings, still 10 runs away from avoiding the follow-on.

They avoided the risk of having to immediately bat again but were soon dismissed for 255, Mohammed Siraj finishing with 5-60 for India.

The tourists returned to the crease in a hurry, scoring at 7.5 runs an over to declare at 2-181 after just 24 overs in their second innings.

Captain Rohit Sharma (57 runs in 44 balls) hit three sixes and five fours before being caught by Alzarri Joseph at fine leg off Shannon Gabriel (1-33).

Spinner Jomel Warrican (1-36) claimed the only other Indian wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind on 38.

Jaiswal and Sharma fell two runs short of a 100-run opening partnership, rapidly scoring 98 in less than 12 overs, while Ishan Kishan smashed a 34-ball unbeaten 52.

The first Test in Dominica ended in three days and the West Indies were embarrassed by a heavy innings defeat.

In Trinidad, the home side have dug in against a team they have not beaten in 21 years – but India still holds the advantage.

The tourists scored 438 in their first innings after Virat Kohli hit his first overseas century since 2018 – his 29th Test ton overall.

After the two Tests, West Indies and India play each other in three ODIs – starting in Bridgetown on Thursday – and five T20Is.