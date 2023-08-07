Pooran powers West Indies to 2-0 lead over India

Nicholas Pooran's 67 off 40 balls has helped the West Indies clinch a two-wicket victory over India in the second Twenty20 international in Providence to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India, who opted to bat at the Guyana venue, had Tilak Varma's 51 to thank for taking them past 150, with captain Hardik Pandya (24) and opener Ishan Kishan (27) also contributing to the total.

Three bowlers were instrumental in restricting the visitors to an inadequate 7-152, with Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd taking two wickets apiece.

"That was not a pleasing batting performance by us," Pandya said. "The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160-plus."

QUICK SINGLE Lyon completes shock Big Bash move to Renegades

West Indies fumbled early in their innings, but Pooran set about anchoring their chase with a knock that included six fours and four sixes before he was the fifth man out with the score at 126.

"I'm satisfied that I performed. The beauty of the game is it is never over until it's over," said player of the match Pooran, who scored 41 in the first T20I.

"The score didn't matter to me as long as I was batting. It was about being smart and controlling the game. I felt like it was a decent wicket and we are accustomed to getting such wickets here. The bowlers are going to give you half-volleys, full tosses."

The hosts continued to lose wickets at a steady rate, with Hardik claiming three wickets, but tailenders Hosein (16no) and Joseph (10no) combined for 26 runs to take the West Indies over the finish line with seven balls to spare.

The third T20 will be held at the same venue on Tuesday.