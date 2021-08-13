Windies roll Pakistan before late stumble

Jason Holder and Jayden Seales grabbed three wickets each as the West Indies skittled Pakistan for 217 on the rain-affected opening day of the first Test at Sabina Park, before sliding into trouble in their reply.

Holder took 3-26 and Seales 3-70 as the tourists were toppled cheaply after the Windies won the toss and sent them in to bat on Thursday, finding good movement with the ball.

But the hosts lost Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner to successive balls from Mohammad Abbas in only the third over of their reply and were 2-2 when bad light brought play to a premature close.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase will resume on Friday on a lively pitch offering the bowlers plenty of opportunity.

Pakistan lost their first five wickets for 101 as rain delayed play before lunch, but when the weather cleared Fawad Alam and Faheem Ashraf put on a promising 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket in humid conditions.

But an unnecessary run-out ended the resistance, with Faheem out for 44 to a direct throw from Chase, and despite Fawad's efforts the last five wickets fell cheaply for 31 as the home bowlers reasserted their early dominance.

Fawad top scored with 56 before being bowled by Holder, who then removed Abbas with his next ball and will be on a hat-trick when he next bowls in Pakistan's second innings.

The Test is the first of two between the teams at Sabina Park and is being played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.