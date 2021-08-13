West Indies v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Windies roll Pakistan before late stumble

West Indies quicks take advantage of lively pitch to skittle tourists for 217, then lose two wickets before bad light intervenes

Reuters

13 August 2021, 11:42 AM AEST

