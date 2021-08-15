West Indies v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Pakistan battle to build crucial lead over Windies

West Indies quicks Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales were vital but Babar Azam remains the key for Pakistan on a tricky Sabina Park surface

Reuters

15 August 2021, 09:46 AM AEST

