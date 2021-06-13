Rabada fires as Windies slump to innings defeat

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as the tourists cruised to victory over the West Indies by an innings and 63 runs before lunch on day three of the first Test in St Lucia.

The Windies followed their first innings score of 97 by being bowled out for 162 in reply to South Africa's 322, as the tourists' seamers took advantage of a helpful wicket that had variable bounce and plenty of movement.

Roston Chase, batting in an unfamiliar No.4 position, top-scored for the home side with a well-played 62 before he was bowled by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-23).

Resuming at 4-62 on day three, no-one else managed more than 14 in the innings for the West Indies.

QUICK SINGLE De Kock's unbeaten ton puts Proteas on top

Rabada returned figures of 5-34 in West Indies' second innings after fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi impressed with 5-19 in the first, providing food for thought for the hosts ahead of the second and final Test that starts at the same venue on Friday.

On day two, Quinton de Kock rediscovered his batting form with a career-best, unbeaten 141 from 170 balls as South Africa seized control.

Rabada then removed home captain Kraigg Brathwaite (seven) and Kieran Powell (14), both trapped leg before wicket, before stumps while Anrich Nortje (2-34) grabbed the wickets of Shai Hope (12) and Kyle Mayers (12), each of them caught by Wiaan Mulder at third slip.