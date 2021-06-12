West Indies v South Africa Tests - Men's

De Kock's unbeaten ton puts Proteas on top

South Africa are in a commanding position after the second day of the first Test against the West Indies, thanks to Quinton de Kock's unbeaten century.

Reuters

12 June 2021, 10:24 AM AEST

