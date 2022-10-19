ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Windies quicks prove too classy for Zimbabwe

Four wickets to Alzarri Joseph and three to Jason Holder were enough to secure the West Indies their first win of the T20 World Cup

AAP

19 October 2022, 10:25 PM AEST

