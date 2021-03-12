WNCL 2021

Penna's perfect ton powers Meteors to victory in Perth

Maddie Penna overcame a concussion scare to post her first WNCL century, while the reigning champions remained winless

Laura Jolly

12 March 2021, 11:52 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo