Penna's perfect ton powers Meteors to victory in Perth

Penna's unbeaten ton powers Meteors to win at the WACA

Maddie Penna overcame adversity to post her maiden one-day century, as she propelled ACT Meteors to a comprehensive 64-run victory over Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Penna’s brilliant unbeaten 118 from 100 deliveries changed the course of a Meteors innings at risk of stagnating, as she and Nicola Hancock (48 not out from 30 balls) lifted their team to 6-275 from their 50 overs.

In reply, WA captain Chloe Piparo played a familiar lone hand, her 74 from 110 – her fourth half-century in five innings this season – not enough to guide her team to victory in their first home match of the Women’s National Cricket League season, as they were bowled out for 211.

Penna's potential realised with maiden WNCL hundred

Penna was struck on the helmet on 18 and underwent a concussion test but was cleared to continue with her innings.

If the scare worried the 20-year-old leg-spinning allrounder it did not show, as she shared key partnerships with Erin Osborne (42) and Hancock on her way to a century from 89 deliveries.

The 62-run fourth-wicket stand with Osborne steadied proceedings, but it was the 125-run eight-wicket partnership with Hancock that ignited the ACT innings and changed the course of the match.

The pair lashed the WA attack; from 6-166 at the 40-over mark they put on 109 runs from the final 10 overs to post the Meteors’ highest total of the season.

Penna’s 100-ball innings featured 17 fours and a solitary six, as she showed the composure to build an innings to match the powerful stroke play that became a familiar sight during the Rebel WBBL.

Hancock’s aggressive 30-ball 48 meant the pressure on the WA bowlers was unrelenting, as she struck three fours and three sixes of her own.

Their fireworks were the flourish the ACT needed after regular wickets stymied their progress earlier in the innings.

Katie Mack (33) and Erica Kershaw (19) put on 49 for the first wicket before a horrible mix-up saw Kershaw run out, while Mack and ACT captain Angela Reakes (1) were removed by off-spinner Emma King in the space of two overs to leave the Meteors shaky.

Three quick wickets saw Osborne (42), Olivia Porter (1) and Carly Leeson (0) dismissed in quick succession, bringing Hancock to the middle to join Penna.

Off-spinner King was the sole bright spot for the WA bowling attack, taking 3-26 from her 10 overs.

Western Australia’s tough season with the bat continued as key batters Ashley Day (14), Nicole Bolton (6) and Megan Banting (4) were dismissed cheaply, although Mathilda Carmichael impressed with an aggressive 33.

For Piparo, whose 230 runs this season is 100 more than WA’s second-highest run-scorer Carmichael, it was an all-too familiar feeling of not being able to find enough support at the other end, as WA were dismissed in 45.2 overs.

The defeat means reigning champions Western Australia remain on the bottom of the table without a win from five matches this season, while the ACT move to fifth spot on nine points with one match remaining.