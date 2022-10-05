WA rout NSW for commanding season opening win

Morris rips through NSW again as WA breeze to victory

Western Australia's Marsh Sheffield Shield title defence is off to a flying start with a crushing eight-wicket win against NSW inside three days at the WACA Ground.

NSW vice-captain Jason Sangha was ruled out before play resumed on Wednesday after being concussed during the warm-up, and things continued to go downhill from there.

The visitors moved to a steady 0-48 in their second innings before a collapse of 4-16 sparked a dramatic downfall, with NSW eventually bowled out for 162 in their second innings.

It set WA a victory target of just 85, and the home side chased down the total an hour before scheduled stumps on day three.

Menacing Morris completes best match haul

Hilton Cartwright (23no off 17 balls with two sixes) and Sam Whiteman (21no off 77 balls) produced contrasting innings to get WA over the line, with Cameron Bancroft (34) and debutant Sam Fanning (5) the only batters to fall.

WA had plenty of contributors across the three days, but it was the performances of two of their next generation of stars that stood out.

Teenager Teague Wyllie was dominated day two, scoring 104 off 204 balls to dig the WA out of trouble.

At 18 years and 163 days, Wyllie became the youngest player to reach triple figures in Shield cricket since Ricky Ponting, who was 18 years and 40 days when he notched his maiden ton in the competition in the 1992-93 season.

His knock helped lift the hosts to 258 all out, giving them an invaluable 78-run first-innings lead.

Wyllie proves a class above with maiden first-class ton

Another emerging star – express quick Lance Morris – was also influential, with the 24-year-old following up his career-best haul of 5-36 in the first innings with 4-46 in the second dig, giving him match figures of 9-82.

The performances of Wyllie and Morris not only guaranteed victory for WA, but also showcased the enviable depth of WA cricket.

Allrounder Aaron Hardie chipped in with 2-31 in NSW's second innings, while Joel Paris bowled nine maidens on his way to the incredible return off 1-4 off 13 overs.

NSW were bowled out for 180 on day one and they were a shambolic 5-66 in the second innings before Baxter Holt (54 off 78 balls) helped them add respectability to the scorecard.

WA board the Morris express as quick steamrolls NSW

Overall, it was a disastrous week for NSW in Perth, which started with an embarrassing nine-wicket Marsh One-Day Cup loss on Saturday.

NSW were 6-20 in that match before being rolled for 76, with WA reaching the target in 17 overs.