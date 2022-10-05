Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA rout NSW for commanding season opening win

Reigning Sheffield Shield champions send an ominous warning to the rest of the competition as they opened their season with a dominant eight-wicket win inside three days

AAP

5 October 2022, 08:30 PM AEST

