Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Marnus shows medium skill but WA topple Bulls

Western Australia cruised to a small target to complete a win that sends them top of the Sheffield Shield on a day when Marnus Labuschagne's medium pacers proved Queensland's highlight

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

13 November 2021, 01:35 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

