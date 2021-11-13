Marnus shows medium skill but WA topple Bulls

WA cruise to small target and go top of Shield table

Western Australia have moved to the top of the Marsh Sheffield Shield ladder with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Queensland at the Gabba.

Stand-in skipper Cameron Bancroft, taking on the role in the absence of the injured Shaun Marsh, played the steady hand required in the run chase, finishing unbeaten on 47.

With the Ashes looming, Jhye Richardson this morning put an exclamation point on his outstanding performance across this match, taking the final Queensland wicket to claim eight for the match and his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket in almost three years.

"He bowled beautifully this game," said Queensland captain Usman Khawaja. "He's got excellent skills.

"I'm a big Jhye Richardson fan, he's been doing it for a long period of time and it's nice to see him fit and healthy."

Australia white-ball rep Josh Philippe also enjoyed an excellent match, registering his second Shield hundred, taking eight catches, and making 17no today.

And it was Richardson (5-23) and Philippe who combined for the wicket of Michael Neser this morning, who slashed hard and edged through to the 'keeper.

It left Queensland all out for 246 and WA needing just 95 to win.

Despite the small total, there were hiccups along the way, with both Jayden Goodwin (6) and Cameron Green (15) opting to leave balls from Mark Steketee and Marnus Labuschagne respectively that clattered into their stumps.

In the absence of Michael Neser, skipper Khawaja again gave Labuschagne an extended opportunity with his medium pacers, which was only too happily accepted by the allrounder.

Charging in from the Vulture St End, and amid the endless theatrics, he maintained a tight line and did present a case to be used more regularly in such a manner.

Khawaja joked after play that Labuschagne "wore me down" across the past season or so in his bid to become a part-time medium-pacer, having bowled to his skipper in the nets while also displaying his seam-ups for Redlands in Brisbane Premier Cricket.

In the end, he returned figures of 1-21 from 10 overs, and Khawaja conceded it was an impressive display, and potentially even one that could see him used in a similar capacity by Test skipper Tim Paine during the Ashes.

"He bowled really well out there, that's the thing," he said. "I gave him the ball and I would've taken him off, but he just came on and hit the spot – I couldn't really ask for much more.

"I think 'Huss' (Mike Hussey) bowled a little bit (in Test cricket) from memory, and no offence to Huss but I think Marnus might have a few more skills than him.

"So definitely an option – it'll depend on the wickets – but we do have a big bowling attack when you chuck 'Greeny' (allrounder Cameron Green) in there … there's a lot of options."

Labuschagne almost had a second wicket when he found the edge of Bancroft's bat, who was on 37 at the time, with the ball flicking the glove of 'keeper Jimmy Peirson – who was standing up to the stumps – before being juggled by Khawaja and Joe Burns in the slips but ultimately put down.

A short time later Queensland did have a third wicket but it came at the other end when the tireless Steketee claimed his sixth for the match, Hilton Cartwright nicking one to Matt Renshaw at first slip to depart for seven.

It was fitting reward for Steketee, who produced a number of threatening spells across this match in a timely reminder to selectors ahead of the extended Ashes squad announcement that is expected in the next 48 hours.

"He's bowling beautifully right now," Khawaja added. "He bowled fast today, outswingers, and he's been the pick of our bowlers all season – he's been on fire.

"Even standing at slips, the way it's hitting the 'keeper's gloves, and the kiss he's getting off the wicket, we feel in the game every ball."

Having enjoyed a life, Bancroft then saw out the task, just as he did on his Test debut in the Ashes opener at this same venue four years ago, when his 82no on the final day helped Australia to a 1-0 lead in the series.

This time around, Bancroft's name has barely been mentioned in the Ashes build-up, though the determined opener will have another chance to add to his credentials when WA face Tasmania in Hobart from November 21.

Queensland's final Shield match before the KFC BBL takes over the domestic summer meanwhile will be in Adelaide against South Australia from November 23.