Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA demolish Redbacks to stay unbeaten in Shield

Matt Kelly has snared career-best match figures of 9-57 to guide WA to a resounding win over South Australia as his side reclaimed top spot on the Sheffield Shield table

AAP

14 November 2022, 03:32 PM AEST

