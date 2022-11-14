WA demolish Redbacks to stay unbeaten in Shield

WA clean up Redbacks for crushing innings victory

Western Australia's stunning start to their Marsh Sheffield Shield title defence has continued as they thrashed South Australia by an innings and 28 runs at the WACA Ground.

The Redbacks resumed on the final day in trouble at 6-66 in their second innings, still needing a further 79 runs to make WA bat again.

Further hampering their cause, tail-ender Jordan Buckingham was ruled out of batting duties after injuring his right hand while sliding to save a boundary on Sunday.

There would be no final-day heroics from South Australia, with WA paceman Matt Kelly continuing his hot form as the visitors were bowled out for 117 within an hour.

Kelly inspires thumping WA win with best match haul

Kelly, who snared 5-34 in the first innings, finished with 4-23 in the second to claim career-best match figures of 9-57.

Lance Morris also followed up his 4-93 in the first innings with 3-52.

The result lifted WA (24.52 points) back to the top of the ladder with three wins and a draw from the opening four rounds.

Queensland (18.18 points after posting two wins, one draw, and one loss) dropped to second, while the Redbacks (6.98 points) remain fifth.

WA's results have been all the more impressive considering veteran opener Shaun Marsh is yet to play after injuring his calf while recovering from a knee injury.

Manenti claims maiden five as Redbacks fight back

Star paceman Jhye Richardson was rested from the win over South Australia with a sore heel.

The Redbacks needed a heroic display to survive the final day but had added just two runs to their overnight score when Wes Agar (7) was caught behind off Kelly.

Any further hope for the visitors evaporated six overs later when Kelly snared the key wicket of opener Henry Hunt (32 off 89 balls).

Whiteman responds from pair with marathon WACA ton

Ben Manenti (39 off 25 balls) refused to go down without a fight, cracking six fours and a six in his flamboyant knock.

His straight six off WA spinner Corey Rocchiccioli was so huge that it landed on the roof of the WACA's Members Pavilion.

Rocchiccioli eventually took his revenge, with the Redbacks' innings brought to a close with the fall of the ninth wicket when Manenti holed out in the deep midway through the morning session.

The Redbacks were left to rue their horror display on day two when WA turned the contest on its head.

After resuming on 5-267, South Australia were dismissed for 299, with WA finishing the day at 0-256 as Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman scored centuries.