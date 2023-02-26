WA stay undefeated as Redbacks await in final

WA fire warning shot ahead of final with dominant run chase

Western Australia warmed up for their Marsh One-Day Cup title defence with a six-wicket win over Tasmania set up by a stunning opening partnership.

Set a tough revised target of 190 from 24 overs following a lengthy rain delay at Bellerive Oval, Western Australia stormed to victory with 16 balls to spare on Sunday.

Tasmania had earlier posted a challenging 6-285 before their innings was trimmed by eight balls as the rain commenced in Hobart.

But WA openers Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short attacked in trademark fashion to put a rollicking 134-run first wicket partnership off just 15 overs.

Philippe pummelled 12 boundaries and two sixes in a knock of 85 off just 48 balls while Short cracked 49 off 43 deliveries.

Star allrounder Mitch Marsh had no time to warm up for the coming Qantas One-Day tour of India in his first outing for WA following an ankle injury.

QUICK SINGLE Redbacks qualify for one-day final after smashing Vics

He was sensationally run out for a duck having faced just one ball as WA lost 3-1.

Josh Inglis picked up where the openers left off, hitting three sixes in his unbeaten 41 off 18 balls to ensure WA completed a clean sweep of all seven regular season matches.

WA's power-hitting overshadowed Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell, who earlier scored 104 for his third 50-over ton.

There were also contributions from Tasmania captain Jordan Silk (62) and Mac Wright (44).

Ashton Agar turned in 10 solid overs of left-arm spin following his early return from the Test tour of India, picking up the wicket of Jake Doran (36) for 1-38.

With top spot already assured, Western Australia rested international Marcus Stoinis, as well as frontline bowlers Joel Paris and Charlie Stobo.

South Australia's win earlier on Sunday over Victoria ensured they will be Western Australia's opponents at the WACA final on March 8.