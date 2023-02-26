Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

WA stay undefeated as Redbacks await in final

Western Australia comfortably accounted for Tasmania in a rain-affected game, continuing their perfect campaign to date, as a clash with South Australia in the final awaits

AAP

26 February 2023, 06:42 PM AEST

