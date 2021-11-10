Khawaja’s fighting knock gives Test selectors plenty to ponder

WA quicks dominate opening day at the Gabba

He's made a pair of hundreds already this Marsh Sheffield Shield season but Usman Khawaja's fighting 70 on a Gabba green-top today against Western Australia presented perhaps his most persuasive case for a Test recall yet.

Exactly four weeks out from the first Ashes Test at the same venue, the Queensland captain played a superb lone hand for the hosts, who were rolled for 129 by a five-strong WA pace attack, before the visitors returned serve emphatically to be 2-108 at stumps on day one.

Jhye Richardson, who is another gunning for an Ashes berth this summer, also auditioned strongly, taking 3-38 from 14 overs and bowling with good pace and carry after the visitors won the toss and elected to bowl under a grey Brisbane sky.

Just as the sun came and went throughout the morning session, so too did the Queensland top order.

WA left-arm quick Joel Paris took wickets with consecutive balls to remove Bryce Street and Marnus Labuschagne for ducks, before Joe Burns miscued a pull shot to depart for eight and give Richardson his first wicket.

Khawaja plays lone hand for Bulls as Ashes selection call looms

Khawaja hit the day's first boundary in the 16th over and it was one of just two in the first session, as the skipper and Matt Renshaw (9 from 50 balls) battled to survive until the break in the face of some excellent fast bowling.

Ultimately only one of them was able to do so, with right-arm quick Lance Morris – who was WA's fifth pace bowler used behind Richardson, Paris, Cameron Gannon and Cameron Green – striking 20 minutes before the interval via a tickle down leg-side from Renshaw.

Morris, who claimed innings best figures of 4-21, had two in quick time when Jimmy Peirson (4) could only edge a beautiful delivery angled in at the right-hander through to wicketkeeper Josh Philippe who took an outstanding diving catch.

At the lunch break, Richardson had figures of 1-8 from seven overs at the same venue he made his Test debut almost three years ago, and the 25-year-old would doubtless have impressed national selector George Bailey, who is on duty for this match.

Khawaja was 17 not out from 63 balls at the same point and as the wickets continued to tumble, the 34-year-old set about mixing a solid defence with an increasingly aggressive approach.

That was best illustrated by his pulling of Richardson during his final-wicket stand of 34 with Matt Kuhnemann (5no), as the WA quick dropped short to his two-time Test teammate and was promptly dispatched.

Khawaja now averages 53.59 from 39 first-class innings at the Gabba, and could be in line to add to that outstanding record in the Ashes in four weeks' time.

"He went about it in a really sensible way. He was obviously losing wickets around him, we dropped him but around that one opportunity he left the ball really well and then took it to us at the end there with some quick runs," the WA spearhead said.

"He's always been a class batter, there's no doubt he's a really good player."

The only downside to WA's bowling innings was an injury to Paris, who was forced to leave the field with a left hamstring issue.

The visitors reply with the bat began dreadfully when Cameron Bancroft – who, to continue the theme, made his Test debut at the Gabba in the Ashes opener four summers ago – was out first ball to Michael Neser, uncharacteristically slashing at a wide delivery to edge through to Peirson.

Matters were made worse for the visitors soon after when Shaun Marsh (6) injured his left calf while running between the wickets with debutant opener Jayden Goodwin and was forced to retire hurt.

If the injury made Marsh feel his 38 years, then so too would the presence of the teenage rookie Goodwin, whose father Murray played in Marsh's own debut some 20 summers ago.

The 19-year-old left-hander reached 10 before becoming the 12th wicket to fall for the day, and the sixth caught behind.

Horror start for Bulls as WA quicks run rampant

Goodwin's exit left WA at was what effectively a shaky 3-18 but it was a counterattack that ensued instead of a collapse, as the immovable Green combined with the energetic Philippe (36no) to put on 89 unbroken.

As the pitch suddenly appeared to be playing fewer tricks, both right-handers drove the ball effortlessly, though it was Green particularly who caught the eye.

The young Test allrounder made 251 the last time these two sides met at the Gabba and he settled in again, making his way to 48 not out with a minimum of fuss.

Philippe looked in good touch as well, but he was lucky to survive an edge to second slip off Jack Wildermuth that was snaffled by Joe Burns, who immediately hit the ground in frustration when he saw the umpire signal no-ball.

On a difficult day for the Bulls, potentially the worst moment of all came in the last half hour of the day, when Test hopeful Neser pulled up in his delivery stride, turned and grabbed his cap from the umpire, and promptly left the field with a right hamstring issue.