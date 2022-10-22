Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Bancroft guides WA home after Philippe's fast start

Josh Philippe's rollicking start with the bat set things up, before Cameron Bancroft guided WA home against Victoria in a rain-reduced clash at Junction Oval

AAP

22 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

